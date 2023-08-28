‘Gran Turismo’ Races To The Top Of The Domestic Box Office
Gran Turismo and Barbie were neck and neck at the domestic box office over the weekend, with Sony’s racing film crossing the finish line in first place at $17.3 million. Barbie pulled in $17.1 million, while Blue Beetle took third place with $12.7 million. Deadline reports that Sunday (August 27th) also marked National Cinema Day, bringing audiences to theaters for $4 movie tickets.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (August 25th) through Sunday (August 27th):
1. Gran Turismo, $17.3 million
2. Barbie, $17.1 million
3. Blue Beetle, $12.7 million
4. Oppenheimer, $9 million
5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $6.1 million
6. The Meg 2: The Trench, $5.1 million
7. Strays, $4.65 million
8. Retribution, $3.348 million
9. Talk To Me, $3.12 million
10. The Hill, $2.515 million