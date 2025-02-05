Grammys Draw 15.4 Million Viewers, Raise $9 million For Wildfire Relief

The Grammys attracted 15.4 million viewers to CBS on Sunday, a 12% decrease from the previous year’s ratings. But the show was a hit online, with CBS hailing the telecast as the “most social television program ever,” generating 102.2 million online interactions. This year’s show saw a reduction in marketing due to Los Angeles wildfires, prompting a focus on fundraising and community resilience, resulting in nearly $9 million raised for wildfire relief in California during the broadcast and an additional $15 million over the weekend. Sunday’s Grammys was praised by some critics as the best in years, with Variety applauding its mix of surprises and snubs. (Variety)