Goldie Hawn Says Aliens ‘Touched’ Her Face And That ‘It Was Like The Finger Of God’

Goldie Hawn recalled an encounter she had with aliens when she was in her 20s on a recent episode of the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk series. The First Wives Club actress said “a lot of UFO sightings” were happening at the time.

Hawn was working as a dancer in West Covina, California, when the extraterrestrial experience took place, and she asked to sleep in another dancer’s car one night. “I go this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads,” the Death Becomes Her actress said.

She described the aliens as having a “silver” color, a “slash for a mouth,” a “tiny little nose,” and no ears. “They were pointing at me,” she recalled. “Pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject and they were droning. I could not move, I was paralyzed,” Hawn said.

The Out of Towners star thought she “was just dreaming all this, until these books came out,” and other people started sharing their experiences. After having a discussion with an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, who had been researching alien encounters, she said she remembered that they “touched” her face.

“It felt like the finger of God,” the Banger Sisters actress recalled. “It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light.”