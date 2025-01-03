Golden Globes Presenters Include Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel and More

A star-studded lineup of actors, comedians, and other acclaimed performers have been revealed as presenters for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes, including Elton John, Demi Moore, Glenn Close, Andrew Garfield, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, and many more. The event, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will air live on CBS and Paramount+, showcasing top-nominated films like Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist, along with TV series such as The Bear, Shōgun, and Only Murders in the Building. Viola Davis and Ted Danson are set to be honored with special awards. (Variety)