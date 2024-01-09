Golden Globes, Keke Palmer, ‘Queer Eye’ + More!

GOLDEN GLOBES RATINGS INCREASE BY 50 PERCENT AFTER MOVING TO CBS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, significantly more people tuned in to the Golden Globes this year than last year. The awards ceremony, which moved to CBS after 28 years on NBC, saw a 50% increase in viewership compared to 2023. However, viewership numbers still pale in comparison to pre-pandemic levels.

KEKE PALMER IS THE FIRST WOMAN IN 15 YEARS TO WIN EMMY FOR GAME SHOW HOST: Deadline reports that Keke Palmer won the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for her work on NBC’s Password on Sunday (January 7th), making her the first woman in 15 years to do so. The Nope actor took to Instagram to celebrate. “Couldn’t do it without you @jimmyfallon! I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be apart of such a classic game show such as Password,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her trophy. “It’s a true honor, I won! I’m excited, BOOTS! Thank you to the @televisionacad.”

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR SEASON 8 OF ‘QUEER EYE:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday (January 8th), Netflix dropped the official trailer for the eighth season of Queer Eye. Watch as Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bobby Berk change people’s lives and stir up emotions in New Orleans. This marks Berk’s last season on the show, after he announced his departure in November. The new season is set to premiere on the streaming platform on January 24th.

ERIKA ALEXANDER IS OPEN TO A ‘LIVING SINGLE’ REVIVAL: Erika Alexander, the actor who played Maxine on the hit 1990s show Living Single, told People in an interview published Sunday (January 7th) that she’s open to a reboot. Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, and Kim Fields also starred on the show. “There was a little bit of talk, for sure,” Alexander told the outlet, adding that they all keep in touch through “a big group text.” She added, “I’m very identified with that show. The minute I put on those braids, especially … We’ll see.”