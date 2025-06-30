‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Mel Owens Prefers Women Under 60

Mel Owens, the 66-year-old former NFL player selected as the second-ever star of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor, revealed some controversial preferences when it comes to the women he hopes to date on the show. Owens told the producers that he would prefer to date women between the ages of 45 and 60, stating he would “cut” any women over 60. The producers explained that this was not “The Silver Bachelor,” but Owens insisted, saying the women “gotta be fit” and to “stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs.” Despite being 66 himself, he expressed a desire to date women significantly younger. Owens, who now works as a lawyer specializing in workers’ compensation for professional athletes, said he chose to be on the show because he likes “to try new things” and hopes to find “someone who’s a lifetime learner, and enjoys to love life.” (EW)