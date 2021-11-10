GoFundMe Launched for ‘Rust’ Crew Member Facing Amputation + More on Fatal Shooting

Another tragedy is emerging from the doomed Rust production. Following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, it has emerged that Jason Miller, a lamp operator wrapping up the shoot after it was shut down, has fallen ill after being bit by a brown recluse spider.

The bite is so severe, a GoFundMe has been set up to pay for his medical bills. A statement on the fundraising page says that Miller went on to experience “severe symptoms” that included “necrosis of his arm and sepsis.” He has also had “multiple surgeries each day” as doctors fight to stop the infection. He may have to have his arm amputated.

More than $11K has been raised so far.

NEW INFO ON GUN

Meanwhile, new information has emerged about the source of the gun given to Alec Baldwin and declared safe by staff. Seth Kenney, the owner of an Arizona weapons and props rental company, was reportedly hired to be a mentor to the official Rust amorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

It is unclear was hit role entailed, but sources tell the LA Times that he supplied several guns, including the one that killed Hutchins. It is unclear if he provided the ammo. Reed’s lawyers have said that the live ammo may have been planted there by an unhappy crew member.

There have been multiple reports and allegations of substandard safety rules.