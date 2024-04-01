‘Godzilla X Kong’ Beats Expectations With $80 Million Opening

Godzilla x Kong dominated the weekend box office with an $80 million debut, surpassing expectations. The film, featuring the two iconic monsters teaming up to save the world, benefited from premium large formats and received an A- CinemaScore from audiences. The movie also had an impressive international performance, raking in $114 million from 64 overseas territories. In second place, Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire earned $15.7 million, while Kung Fu Panda 4 took third place with $10 million. Dune: Part Two and Immaculate claimed the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.