New Line’s Mortal Kombat was pushed to next weekend, and Warner Bros. / Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong is leading 3,001 theaters with $7.7 million, for a total of $80.5 million domestically and $390.2 million worldwide.

Godzilla will be on HBO Max for two more weeks, and then will be exclusive to movie theaters for another month. In second place this weekend is Nobody, with $2.52 million.