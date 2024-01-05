Glynis Johns, Oprah Winfrey, ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ + More!

GLYNIS JOHNS DIES AT 100: Glynis Johns, the actor most known for her role as Mrs. Banks in Marry Poppins, has died at the age of 100. According to The New York Times, Johns also won a Tony Award in 1973 for her role in A Little Night Music, during which she performed a beloved version of Stephen Sondheim’s “Send In The Clowns.” Johns also held roles in films such as Dear Brigitte, The Chapman Report, While You Were Sleeping, and Superstar.

OPRAH WINFREY, FLORENCE PUGH, AMERICA FERRERA, AND MORE TO PRESENT AT THE 81st ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES: According to The Hollywood Reporter, a second round of presenters for the 81st annual Golden Globes was announced on Thursday (January 4th). Oprah Winfrey, America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Shameik Moore, and Simu Liu are all set to present at the awards ceremony. They join previously announced presenters Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J. Adams, and Will Ferrell. Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony, which will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday (January 7th).

‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ IS COMING SOON TO APPLE TV+: Deadline reports that Killers of the Flower Moon will soon be available for streaming on Apple TV+. The film is set to hit the streaming platform on January 12th. According to the outlet, Killers of the Flower Moon has received 12 Critics Choice Award nominations and 7 Golden Globe Award nominations so far.

KATT WILLIAMS SAYS HE HAD A RAPE SCENE REMOVED FROM ‘FRIDAY AFTER NEXT:’ During a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Katt Williams said he convinced the studio behind Friday After Next to omit a scene in which his character, Money Mike, is raped. “Rape is never funny, no matter who it happens to, or what the circumstances are,” Williams said. He added that he recalled telling filmmakers, “‘If you would allow me to allow us to do this movie without a Black man getting raped in it, I promise you that it will be twice as funny as it would be with him getting raped.'”