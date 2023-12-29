Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney, Chris Rock + More!

GLEN POWELL ADDRESSES HIS BREAKUP WITH GIGI PARIS: Glen Powell opened up about his breakup with Gigi Paris earlier this year in a recent interview with Insider. The split occurred around the same time that he and his Anyone But You costar, Sydney Sweeney, were rumored to be dating. “Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour,” he told the outlet, commenting on his and Sweeney’s decision to “lean in” to their onscreen chemistry. “I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff,” the Top Gun: Maverick actor added. “It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she’s in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she’s very happy. So it was a little harder for me.”

CHRIS ROCK AND AMBER ROSE ARE SPOTTED WALKING AROUND NEW YORK CITY TOGETHER: According to Page Six, romance rumors are swirling around Chris Rock and Amber Rose. The pair were photographed walking around New York City together the day after Christmas. The comedian was last linked to Lake Bell in 2022, before he announced during his stand-up special in March of 2023 that he was single. Rose has been in high-profile relationships with celebrities such as Kanye “Ye” West, Machine Gun Kelly, Odell Beckham Jr., and Wiz Khalifa.