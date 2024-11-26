Glen Powell Promises Film Cameo To Lookalike Contest Winner’s Family Member

Glen Powell organized a lookalike contest in Austin, Texas, offering the winner’s parents or a family member a cameo in his next film. Although Powell was filming in the U.K. and unable to attend the contest, his mother and aunt helped judge, with physician’s assistant Maxwell Braunstein declared the best lookalike. He received a cash prize, a cowboy hat, free queso from Torchy’s Tacos for a year, and a special message from Powell via FaceTime. “In all seriousness, I have assembled you here today for an important mission. I want to pull off a heist, and we don’t need masks because we all have the same face. It’s the perfect crime! They can’t get all of us because we are one: a criminal Glenterprise.” This event is part of a series of similar contests globally, inspired by a Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition in New York City that was unexpectedly crashed by the actor, sparking a trend of copycat gatherings. (Variety)