Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton + More!

GISELE BUNDCHEN AND TOM BRADY HIRE DIVORCE LAWYERS: According to Page Six, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have both hired divorce lawyers, as the pair have been living apart for months following a big fight. A source told the outlet, “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

PARIS HILTON IS STILL LOOKING FOR HER DOG DIAMOND BABY: Paris Hilton is desperately hoping her dog, Diamond Baby, will be returned safe and sound. On Tuesday (October 4th), Hilton shared a video of Diamond Baby in a Halloween costume and wrote, “For #WorldAnimalDay this year, I am hoping to reach every fellow animal lover out there to please, please, please help me find my dog, Diamond Baby. I’ve been working with multiple reputable pet psychics and they have ALL told me DB is still alive and still out there.” The Simple Life star added, “If you know ANYTHING about Diamond Baby’s whereabouts please email [email protected] I miss her so much and my heart is hurting every minute of everyday and I just want to hold her again.”

JODIE TURNER-SMITH SLAMS KANYE ‘YE’ WEST OVER ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ SHIRTS: According to Page Six, Jodie Turner-Smith took to her Instagram stories on Monday (October 3rd) to denounce Kanye “Ye” West after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his surprise Yeezy fashion show. “i thought he said he was trying to bring people together???” the Queen & Slim star wrote. “fake and disgusting and embarrassing … please go touch some grass and stop sharing your toxic thoughts,” she added.

TIA MOWRY AND CORY HARDRICT ARE DIVORCING: PopSugar reports that, after 14 years of marriage, Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are divorcing. Court documents cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Mowry posted to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (October 4th), “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”