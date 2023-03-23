Gisele Bundchen Shot Down Rumors Of A Tom Brady Ultimatum

Gisele Bundchen shot down rumors that she gave Tom Brady an ultimatum that lead to their divorce in the latest issue of Vanity Fair.

The model said that she never told her quarterback husband that he had to retire from football and said the rumores were both untrue and “very hurtful.”

She added, “Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it’s heartbreaking when it doesn’t end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part.”