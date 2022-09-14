Gisele Bundchen Shares Her ‘Concerns’ About Tom Brady’s Return To The NFL

In the October 2022 issue of Elle, Gisele Bundchen shared her “concerns” about Tom Brady returning to the NFL. This comes amid rumors that the couple is facing difficulties in their marriage.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told the publication.

The 42-year-old model added that she has “definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.”

“But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for them. He needs to follow his joy, too,” she said.