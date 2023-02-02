Gillian Anderson Wants You To Send Her Letters About Your Sex Life

Gillian Anderson is working on a “generation-defining book’ about sex.

The Sex Education star made a plea to her followers on Twitter to sent her anonymous letters about their “personal desires” at deargillian.com.

She said in the clip, “As women, we know that sex is about more than just sex. And yet so many of us don’t talk about it. Our deepest, most intimate fears and fantasies remain locked away inside of us, until someone comes along with the key.”

The finished product will be published by Bloomsbury Books.