Gigi Hadid Named as Potential Juror; Judge Warns of Jail Time Over Social Media Posts

The circus atmosphere has not dissipated at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial as the search for unbiased jurors continues.

GIGI HADID

In a bizarre twist, model Gigi Hadid has joined the hundreds of New Yorkers who have sat in front of Judge James Burke and were told they could potentially serve as jurors.

Reporters were told not to blab, but were later granted permission to spill the beans. As per usual, Burke reportedly asked the 120 potential jurors whether they knew Weinstein, his lawyers, defense attorneys or any of the people who may be discussed or called as witnesses. Hadid told Burke that she’d met both Weinstein and Salma Hayek, one of the 80+ women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Burke then asked Hadid, “Is there anything about having met them that makes you unable to be an impartial juror?”

Hadid told the judge, “I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts.”

The case could run for two months in court. Those who have not been dismissed for personal conflicts or health reasons were told to return Thursday for the more formal voir dire process.

WARNINGS

Burke informed jurors Monday that some potential jurors had discussed the case on social media, despite his instructions.

He said there could be consequences: “Let me tell you, they may be held in contempt of court … and face serious consequences up to and including 30 days in jail and a significant fine. So, don’t do that.”