Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back On?
Again?! Fans are convinced—and divided—over rumors that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are giving their romance yet another shot.
The rumor mill cranked up after Gigi posted a cooking tip and let her followers know she was making a chicken curry pasta recipe from Zayn’s mom, Tricia.
Gigi wrote: “Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad” and “(Hopefully she’ll share the receipt with the world one day).” Tricia reposted the snap on her own account, too.
Fans immediately began tweeting up a storm. One wrote: “HOLD UP WHY IS GIGI WITH TRISHA ARE ZAYN AND HER BACK TOGETHER”.
While many were supportive, there was also a significant “not again” camp.