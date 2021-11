Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife grabbed $40.5M in its opening weekend. The film, directed by Jason Reitman, stars Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Sigourney Weaver.

Meanwhile, King Richard debuted at around $6.5M. Eternals grabbed second-place in its third weekend, out, earning $10.8M.