‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Tops Weekend With $45M Debut

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire exceeded expectations with a $45.2 million debut in North American theaters over the weekend. But reviews of the sequel have been mixed, and it will need much bigger numbers to outperform the first film iand make a profit on its $100 million budget. Dune: Part Two remained strong in second place, earning another $17.6 million to top $574 million globally. Kung Fu Panda 4 dropped to third place with $16.8 million, while another new release, the religious horror film Immaculate, opened with $5.3 million. Mark Wahlberg’s dog drama Arthur The King rounded out the top 5 with $4.4 million.