Gerda Weissmann Klein, Shaun Weiss, Jenny Slate + More!

GERDA WEISSMANN KLEIN DIES AT 97: Deadline reports that Holocaust survivor, author, activist, “Presidential Metal of Freedom recipient and subject of a 1995 Oscar-and-Emmy winning film” Gerda Weissmann Klein died on Sunday (April 3rd) at the age of 97. Weissman Klein wrote an autobiography titled All But My Life that was made into an HBO documentary short in 1995 titled One Survivor Remembers. The short won an Emmy for Outstanding Informational Special and an Oscar for Best Documentary (Short Subject).

SHAUN WEISS IS CAST IN JESUS REVOLUTION: According to TMZ, Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss landed a role in the upcoming film Jesus Revolution, starring Kelsey Grammer. Weiss plays a Vietnam veteran and addict who gets saved—mirroring his own life. Weiss struggled with a drug addiction for many years, but he is currently two years sober.

OUTER RANGE TRAILER IS RELEASED: On Tuesday (April 5th), Prime Video released the trailer for Outer Range, a “neo-Western” that premieres on April 15th. According to TVLine, the show is like a “supernatural” Yellowstone.

TRAILER RELEASED FOR MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON: Deadline reports that A24 films dropped a trailer for Marcel The Shell With Shoes On Tuesday (April 5th), featuring the adorable talking shell from Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp’s viral stop-motion shorts. The film is scheduled to land in theaters on June 24th.