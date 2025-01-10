Gerard Butler Filmed ‘Den Of Thieves 2′ With A “Freshly Torn ACL”

In a recent interview, actor Gerard Butler shared his challenging experience filming Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. “I made this movie with a freshly torn ACL, and it was pretty rough. But yeah… I wanted to put a ‘but’ in to make it sound positive, but it wasn’t positive; it was a nightmare and I was a whiny little bi-ch!” Butler wasn’t able to immediately undergo surgery for his injury, and had to continue filming the physically-demanding role. The action crime drama, directed by Christian Gudegast, hits theaters today, with Butler reprising his role as Nicholas “Big Nick” O’Brien — tracking down a heist planner played by O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Deadline)