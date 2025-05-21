George Wendt, Norm From Cheers, Dead At 76

Beloved actor George Wendt, famous for his role as Norm Peterson on Cheers, passed away at 76 yesterday at home. “George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” a representative for his family said in a statement. “He will be missed forever.” Beginning at Chicago’s renowned Second City, Wendt’s career included iconic shows like Taxi and MASH before solidifying his place as Norm, for which he earned six Best Supporting Actor nominations at the Emmys. In addition to Cheers, Wendt appeared in films such as Fletch and The Little Rascals and made memorable cameos on Saturday Night Live, Seinfeld and The Simpsons. Wendt is survived by his wife Bernadette Birkett, who he met at Second City, and their three children. (COS)