George Takei and Arnold Schwarzenegger Denounce ‘Willfully Unvaccinated’

Hollywood stars want more shots in arms. George Takei shared his thoughts on Twitter, writing: “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care.”

He then tweeted: “Anti-vaxxers think they are owning us liberals by refusing to get vaccinated. But as the kids say, this is an epic self-own.”

Takei got a lot of support, but also some serious blowback.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

Takei is far from alone. He dubbed anti-maskers “schmucks” and to those who were trying to nix COVID mandates, he said: “screw your freedom.”