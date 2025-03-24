George Foreman, Boxer Turned Foreman Grill Infomercial Star, Dies At 76

Renowned boxer turned infomercial icon, George Foreman, has passed away at the age of 76. A cause of death was not provided, but the news was confirmed by his family on Instagram. Hailing from Texas, Foreman rose to fame as the Heavyweight Champion of the World and later became a prominent figure in television and popular culture. He was an integral part of the boxing era that featured legendary fighters like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in the 1970s. Transitioning into entrepreneurship, Foreman capitalized on affordable TV airtime in the 1990s to introduce the popular Foreman Grill through a series of infomercials that he personally hosted. (Variety)