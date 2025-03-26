George Clooney’s ‘Good Night & Good Luck’ Sets New Broadway Record

Last week, Good Night & Good Luck starring George Clooney made Broadway history, breaking the record for the highest weekly gross with a staggering $3.3 million. This impressive total was earned over just seven preview performances and surpassed the prior record set by Othello starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal the week before. The play achieved this feat with an average ticket price of $302.07 and a full house at 101 percent capacity at the Winter Garden Theater. Despite its smaller seating capacity, Othello managed to secure the highest ticket price at $897 but received mixed reviews from critics. (THR)