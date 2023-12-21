George Clooney, Rachel McAdams, ‘Mean Girls’ + More!

GEORGE CLOONEY SAYS THERE ARE ‘NOT ENOUGH DRUGS IN THE WORLD’ TO GET HIM TO PLAY BATMAN AGAIN: George Clooney is hanging up his batsuit, despite his cameo as Batman in The Flash. The Ocean’s 11 star told Entertainment Tonight recently, “I do not think there’s enough drugs in the world for me to go back.” As for why he returned to the role for The Flash, Clooney joked, “I thought there was such a clamor for me to come back as Batman, as you know. There was a clamor … I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’ And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not really my Batman, is it?’”

RACHEL MCADAMS EXPLAINS WHY SHE TURNED DOWN ‘MEAN GIRLS’ REUNION COMMERCIAL: In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday (December 20th), Rachel McAdams explained her absence from Walmart’s Black Friday commercial that featured a Mean Girls cast reunion. “I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” the Notebook actor said. “A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag. Also … I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”