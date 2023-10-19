George Clooney, Emma Stone, Tyler Perry + More!

GEORGE CLOONEY, EMMA STONE, TYLER PERRY, AND MORE MEET WITH SAG-AFTRA AFTER STUDIOS POSTPONE NEGOTIATIONS: Deadline reports that a group of A-listers met with SAG-AFTRA on Tuesday (October 17th) to get an update on studios suspending negotiations amid the ongoing actors strike. George Clooney, Emma Stone, Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry, and Scarlett Johansson all met with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland to discuss the matter. Meanwhile, Deadline also reports that Netflix claimed “negotiations with SAG-AFTRA are ongoing,” in their third-quarter earnings report Wednesday (October 18th)—even though this isn’t the case.

KRIS JENNER IS REPORTEDLY TRYING TO GET MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY ON ‘THE KARDASHIANS:’ According to Page Six, Kris Jenner is working hard to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make an appearance on The Kardashians. “It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle,” a source told Bella Magazine. “It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon … Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative,” the source added.

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘HEADLINERS ONLY:’ On Wednesday (October 18th), Netflix dropped the trailer for the documentary about Chris Rock and Kevin Hart titled Headliners Only. People reports that the film follows the two comedians during their week-long tour in New York and New Jersey in 2022. It will be available for streaming on December 12th.

THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ‘FERRARI’ IS RELEASED: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official trailer for Ferrari was released on Wednesday (October 18th). The biopic stars Adam Driver as former Formula 1 racer Enzo Ferrari, while Penelope Cruz plays his wife Laura and Shailene Woodley plays his mistress, Lina Lardi. The film is set to reach theaters on December 25th.