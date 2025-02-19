‘General Hospital’ Announces Temporary Replacement for Jonathan Jackson

Jonathan Jackson, who has played Lucky Spencer on General Hospital since he was a child in 1993, will be temporarily absent from the show, with Guy Wilson stepping in to the role during his hiatus. Jackson’s return is expected later in February, with no reason provided for his break. Wilson previously played a young Luke Spencer on the show and will now appear as Lucky in upcoming episodes, including a storyline involving Lucky’s son Aiden. Jackson’s latest return to General Hospital in 2024 marked the end of a nine-year absence, and he signed a multi-year contract for his role. The actor is also known for Camp Nowhere, Tuck Everlasting, and Nashville. (Us Weekly)