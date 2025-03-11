Gene Hackman And Wife’s Causes Of Death Revealed

Gene Hackman’s cause of death has been attributed to “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” with Alzheimer’s disease also playing a significant role. However, his wife Betsy Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease carried by rodents, found particularly in the Southwest. It is suspected that the couple passed away around a week apart, and investigators believe that Hackman may not have been aware of his wife’s death due to his Alzheimer’s. Their bodies, along with the body of one of their dogs, were discovered in suspicious circumstances at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (COS)