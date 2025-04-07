Gayle King Faces Backlash For Letting Gay Slur Slip On ‘CBS Mornings’

Thursday on CBS Mornings, co-host Gayle King quoted a joke from guest Matteo Lane, inadvertently using a gay slur and sparking diverse reactions on social media. “I hope I don’t get in trouble,” prefaced King. “You do a riff about white women who approached you, and they said something about cooking, and you said, ‘What in the fa–otry are you talking about?’ I thought that was hilarious. What does that mean?” Trying to contain his laughter, Lane responded: “I love you, Gayle King. It means exactly what you think it means. White women, they’re fine during the day, but they have one sip of a rosé and they’re like, ‘Tonight’s about me!’ They won’t stop, I’m telling you. Horrible.” While Lane appeared to take the comment in good spirits, the incident drew criticism from some social media users, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding language and humor. (Deadline)