Gary Coleman’s Ex-Wife Fails A Polygraph About His Death

Fifteen years after Gary Coleman’s accidental death, his ex-wife Shannon Price participated in the A&E series Lie Detector: Truth or Deception to address the speculation surrounding the incident. During the test, Price denied striking Coleman or intentionally withholding aid when he fell, but the results indicated deception regarding the circumstances of his fall. The former FBI agent conducting the test expressed suspicion that Price had not been fully honest, stating there was “more to this story that hasn’t been told.” Price acknowledged she “could have helped [Coleman] a little bit more,” but also claimed the 911 operator could have been more helpful by asking “more specific questions.” Ultimately, the polygraph results raised questions about Price’s involvement in Coleman’s accident, though she admitted she was not surprised by the outcome and is “at peace” that she did nothing wrong. (Hollywood Reporter)