Gap Commemorates Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss With New Campaign

Before Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away last year, the Ellen DeGeneres Show star posed for an ad campaign promoting a collaboration between Gap and The Brooklyn Circus. On Monday (January 30th), his wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement, “We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

A press release for the campaign reads, “The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKc community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi’s work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore.”

Allison added, “When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them.”

Gap also announced that it will also be donating to Vibrant Emotional Health in Boss’ honor. The organization offers free emotional support to those in need.