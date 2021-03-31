'Game of Thrones' To Hit Broadway

George R.R. Martin is bringing Game of Thrones to Broadway. A dramatic stage show spectacular is in development with Martin penning the story along with award-winning playwright Duncan MacMillan (1984) and acclaimed director Dominic Cooke (The Courier), and Simon Painter and Tim Lawson (The Illusionists), in partnership with Kilburn Live producing.

The production will mark the first time several iconic characters will be brought back; the as-yet-untitled play is set during The Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that took place just 16 years before the events in Game of Thrones. “The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery,” reads the play’s official description. “Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

While no characters have been announced, it’s expected that young iterations of Ned Stark, Lyanna Stark, Jaime Lannister, Robert Baratheon, Rhaegar Targaryen, Oberyn Martell and Barristan Selmy will likely be among them. Younger characters from the series – such as Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and Arya Stark – were not yet born.

Broadway could reopen as soon as September if the vaccine rollout continues as planned.