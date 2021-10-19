Gal Gadot Opens Up About Reporting Joss Whedon’s Behavior

Gal Gadot covers the November issue of Elle, and inside, she opens up about speaking out against director Joss Whedon. The 36-year-old, many will recall, said the Justice League director threatened her career when she voiced concerns about her character Wonder Woman’s dialogue.

In May, Gadot claimed to Israel’s N12 News that Whedon “said if I did something he would make my career miserable.” She told the outlet at that she handled the situation “on the spot.” Whedon declined to comment.

She told Elle: “Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it … Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have… you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people.”

Gadot added: “I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not OK,” she continues. ” I would’ve done the same thing, I think, if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong.”

Gadot adds, “I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.”

Though Gadot told Elle that “dealing with conflict all the time, it’s not for me,” she negotiated her pay for the Wonder Woman sequel after the first movie’s success.

“If you look at it like a card game, my hand got better,” she explained. “I was willing to drop the ball and not do it if I wasn’t paid fairly.”

In addition to Gadot, Elle‘s Women in Hollywood November 2021 issue honors Jennifer Hudson, Jodie Comer, Rita Moreno, Halle Berry, Lauren Ridloff, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan.