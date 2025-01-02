Gal Gadot Had Emergency Surgery For Brain Blood Clot Before Birth Of Fourth Daughter

Gal Gadot shared her harrowing experience of undergoing emergency surgery to remove a massive blood clot in her brain during her eighth month of pregnancy, resulting in the birth of her fourth daughter, Ori. “For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth,” Gadot wrote on social media. “In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.” Gadot expressed gratitude for the medical team at Cedars-Sinai and her recovery, aiming to raise awareness about the rare yet treatable condition known as CVT (cerebral venous thrombosis). (Source)