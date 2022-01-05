Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was Done ‘In Poor Taste’

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is acknowledging that the “Imagine” cover she created at the start of the pandemic “wasn’t the right thing.” Nearly two years after posting the video, which features a wide range of celebrities singing parts of the John Lennon song, Gadot said, “It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right?”

Gadot said she consulted Kristen Wiig about the video first, saying, “I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’” She told InStyle for their February 2022 issue, “The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the US] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature.”

The video featured celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon, Zoe Kravitz, and Will Ferrell taking turns singing the song. Gadot said she “wanted to send light and love to the world,” but that “it didn’t transcend.”