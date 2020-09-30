Gabrielle Union, NBC Reach Settlement Over Toxic Workplace Allegations

NBC has reached a settlement with the former America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union, following her claims of on-set toxic behavior, health violations and racism.

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect,” NBC and Union’s spokespeople said in a joint statement.

Union was ousted as judge from the Simon Cowell-produced show, and in May, she claimed it was done as retribution after she complained about Cowell’s smoking on-set and systemic racism. In June, she filed a harassment complaint against AGT and NBC. While an internal investigation was never formalized, changes were made in how complaints are reported to HR in the future.

Breaking her silence to Variety in May, she said: “Do I cave? I didn’t feel like myself; I’m shape-shifting to make myself more palatable. I’m contorting myself into something I don’t recognize. I had to look at myself and say, ‘Do you want to keep it easy? Or do you want to be you, and stand up?’ Because I’m not the only one being poisoned at work.”

Continued Union: “If I can’t speak out with the privilege that I have, and the benefits that my husband and I have, what is the point of making it?” Union is married to NBA star Dwyane Wade, and the pair just graced the cover of Time magazine as two of its 100 most influential people of the year.

“What is the point of having a seat at the table and protecting your privilege when you’re not doing s— to help other people? It’s absolutely terrifying to speak truth to power about anything. I’m trying not to be terrified, and some days are better than others,” she said.