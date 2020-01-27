Gabrielle Union Calls Out Terry Crews for Defending AGT

Gabrielle Union is lashing out at fellow America’s Got Talent alum Terry Crews for defending the NBC show after she shared stories of “offensive” incidents after being ousted from the show.

Many assumed Crews had witnessed the incidents, but he claimed he never saw anything amiss, saying: “That was never my experience on America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. The top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white—it was everything in the gamut.”

Union responded on Twitter, if indirectly as she did not mention him. She wrote: “Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth.”

Many are interpreting that as a reference to Crews’ #MeToo allegations that WME agent Adam Venit sexually assaulted him.

She adds in another tweet, “Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legit… where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera?”

Union then added: “Let’s also talk about where the diversity is in the hair & makeup dept for contestants that DOES NOT reflect all that diversity that hits the stage. Let’s Google the exec’s that run the show & ask follow up ?? about THAT egregious lack of diversity. Let’s discuss the facts.”

Other former contestants, including Heidi Klum and Julianne Hough, have also attested to good experiences on the show.

NBC has said in a statement: “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture.”