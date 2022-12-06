Gabourey Sidibe, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kate Winslet + More!

GABOUREY SIDIBE REVEALS SHE SECRETLY MARRIED BRANDON FRANKEL: Precious actress Gabourey Sidibe shared the news of her secret marriage to Brandon Frankel on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday (December 5th). “The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like weddings. I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago,” she told the co-hosts, surprising them with the breaking news. The Empire actress added, “We got married at the kitchen table. It was just us.”

SACHA BARON COHEN’S BORAT CHARACTER ADDRESSES KANYE ‘YE’ WEST’S ANTISEMITISM: According to Variety, Sacha Baron Cohen revived his Borat character on Sunday (December 4th) at the Kennedy Center Honors and took aim at Kanye “Ye” West and Donald Trump. “Before I proceed, I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in U.S. and A,” Borat said. “It not fair. Kazakhstan is No. 1 Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal! Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said: No, he too antisemitic, even for us.” Borat also sang to the tune of U2’s “With or Without You,” changing the lyrics to “With or without Jews.” He followed this by saying, “What’s the problem? They loved this at Mar-a-Lago. They chose ‘without Jews.’”

KATE WINSLET SAYS HER AGENT WAS OFTEN ASKED ABOUT HER WEIGHT WHEN SHE WAS YOUNGER: Titanic actress Kate Winslet told The Sunday Times that her weight came up a lot when she was a young actress. “When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight?’” she said. Now, however, she said she’s happy “about being that actor who moves their face and has a body that jiggles.”

JULIA ROBERTS WORE A DRESS COVERED IN GEORGE CLOONEY’S FACE TO KENNEDY CENTER HONORS: On Sunday (December 4th), Julia Roberts honored her longtime friend and Ticket to Paradise costar George Clooney by wearing a long black dress covered with framed photos of him throughout the years. Page Six reports that Clooney was one of the lifetime achievement honorees at the event, and this was Roberts’ way of showing her support.

ANTHONY RAPP AND HIS PARTNER KEN ITHIPHOL WELCOME FIRST BABY VIA SURROGATE: On Monday (December 5th), Rent actor Anthony Rapp announced that he and his partner, Ken Ithiphol, are officially parents to a newborn baby boy. “Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown!” Rapp captioned a photo of the pair holding the baby to Instagram. “Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like “rye” or “chai.”) We love him very much.”