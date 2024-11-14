‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Reveals Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

Full House star Dave Coulier revealed on the Today show that he was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, after experiencing symptoms including a cold and rapid swelling in a lymph node. “The first thing I said to them was, ‘Wait a minute — cancer?’” Coulier said, adding that it felt “like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else.” He has undergone three surgeries and began chemotherapy immediately. Despite the challenges, he remains optimistic about the treatment, which is expected to be completed by February, highlighting the high curability rate for this stage of cancer. “It’s been a bit of a roller coaster,” Coulier said. “There [are] days where I feel unbelievable. Then there’s other days where … I’m just going to lay down and let this be what it’s going to be.” (Variety)