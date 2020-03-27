From Hospital, Kathy Griffin Says Trump Is Lying About Coronavirus Tests

Kathy Griffin is accusing President Trump of lying about the availability of coronavirus tests. The 59-year-old posted photographs that she says are from “the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER.”

She adds that although she was suffering “UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms,” the unnamed hospital “couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.”

Hours earlier, Trump tweeted that the U.S. had done “far more ‘testing’ than any other nation, by far!”