'Friends: The Reunion' Promos Have Fans Concerned For Matthew Perry

HBO Max debuted the official trailer for Friends: The Reunion on Wednesday (May 19th).

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

The trailer shows the cast playing the famous trivia game in Monica’s apartment and debating whether Ross and Rachel were on a break, but fans are more concerned with Perry’s appearance in People’s exclusive interviews with the cast.

Page Six writes that the clip shows the 51-year-old actor with “an odd gaze and a labored speech pattern.” At one point, he appears to slur when saying that he “stole the cookie jar that had the clock on it.”

One fan tweeted, “It pains me to see Matthew Perry like this, he just seems off, gazing at the void, speaking slowly.”

Perry has been open about his struggles with addiction and admitted to the BBC that he doesn’t remember shooting Friends Seasons 3 through 6.

Friends: The Reunion will debut Thursday, May 27th on HBO Max.