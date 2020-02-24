Friends Reunion Set for HBO Max

The cast of Friends is reuniting on HBO Max. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are starring in a reunion special for the forthcoming streamer; the service drops in May.

Just don’t call it a reboot or a revival. The six former costars and real-life pals will chat about their show; they reportedly are getting a hefty payday for the special. The taped unscripted reunion special will be directed by Ben Winston.

“Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together—we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV, said in a statement. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends—and audiences—gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans.”

The mega-hit NBC sitcom ran for 10 seasons, and the reunion has been long-rumored and eagerly sought after by generations of fans. The show, which ran from 1994-2004, got a second life on Netflix, and found a diehard set of fans among millennials and Gen-Zers.

WarnerMedia‘s HBO Max snapped the service off of Netflix and bought exclusive rights for the streamer for next five years.

Will Ross and Rachel end up being on a break? TBD.