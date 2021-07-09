Friends And Family Honored Naya Rivera On The Anniversary Of Her Death

Naya Rivera’s memory was honored by her family and former costars on Thursday (July 8th), the one-year anniversary of her death.

The actress’s Glee costars Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz penned tributes to their friend while Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Matthew Morrison shared photos of their castmate to Instagram.

Morris wrote, “It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between. Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl.”

Additionally, the star’s mother and sister appeared on Good Morning America to recount the “hell on earth” they experienced following the tragic boating accident.

Yolanda Rivera revealed that she and her family are in therapy to deal with the loss of her daughter. She added, “I would like my daughter’s legacy, Naya’s legacy, to be one that teaches people to love. Love who you are, because you don’t get another life.”