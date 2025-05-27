French President Dismisses Video Showing Apparent Shove From Wife

French President Emmanuel Macron dismissed speculation over a video showing his wife, Brigitte, shoving his face as they arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam. Footage captured Brigitte Macron reaching out and pushing the president’s face as he stood in the plane’s doorway, prompting media speculation about a domestic dispute. However, Macron attributed the incident to the couple “squabbling and, rather, joking” before the official visit. His office characterized it as a “moment of complicity” before the trip, criticizing the “conspiracy theorists” who amplified the interaction. Macron emphasized the need to be cautious about false social media narratives. (AP)