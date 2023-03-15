Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls ‘Miserable’ Time On The Set Of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Freddie Prinze Jr. told TooFab in an interview published Tuesday (March 14th) that he almost quit acting due to the negative experience he had on the set of the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Prinze Jr. claims that director Jim Gillespie wanted Jeremy Sisto to play the role of Ray Bronson, but the studio and writer Kevin Williamson insisted he get the part instead. “He was very direct with the fact that, ‘I don’t want you in this movie,'” Prinze Jr. said.

The She’s All That star said Gillespie would give him “psychotic notes” like, “Don’t leave your mouth open,” and, “You look stupid when you do that.” He also “made it a point to single me out every time,” Prinze Jr. said.

It was so bad that he almost quit the film after a “near death experience” involving a motorboat on set. “They had broken a ton of union stuff that they shouldn’t have, like union rules. All kinds of things. And I just felt like if I’m not wanted here, screw it. There’s other things I can do. I dropped out of Le Cordon Bleu to make this movie. I’ll go be a chef, that’s what my mom wanted me to be anyways,” he said.