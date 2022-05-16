Fred Ward Dies At 79

Tremors actor Fred Ward passed away at the age of 79 on May 8th, according to a statement released by one of his representatives. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

In addition to Tremors, Ward starred in a number of films including Henry and June, The Right Stuff, The Player, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins, Miami Blues, Short Cuts, Sweet Home Alabama, and Exit Speed. Ward won a Golden Globe for his role in Short Cuts.

“It was Fred Ward’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. Please visit https://bit.ly/BUSMCTE or contact 617-358-9535 for more information,” his representative shared.

Ward is survived by his wife, Marie-France Ward, and his son, Django Ward.

On Friday (May 13th), Kevin Bacon posted to Twitter in remembrance of the late actor. “So sad to hear about Fred Ward. When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred,” he wrote.

Reese Witherspoon also honored her former costar on social media Friday (May 13th).