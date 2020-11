Universal/Blumhouse’s Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn, came in lower than expected with $3.7 million. Still, in a pandemic-challenged market, the film still managed to dominate the box office.

The No. 1 results for movies since Columbus Day have all come in between $3.6M-$4M. Over Thanksgiving, observers will be watching results as DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: A New Age bows with a full array of PR and support, which many recent releases have been missing.