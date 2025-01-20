‘Frasier’ Revival Canceled At Paramount+ After Two Seasons

Paramount+ has announced that the Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer will not have a third season on the platform. CBS Studios, the show’s producer, is now seeking a new home for the series, which follows Dr. Frasier Crane as he returns to Boston to improve his relationship with his adult son. Despite the show’s premature end on Paramount+, all seasons of the revival and the original series will continue to be available on the platform. Back in 2023, Grammer said in an interview with Variety that he wanted to create a new and “sillier” version of his famous 90s sitcom and had hopes that it would last “another 100 episodes at least.” (THR)